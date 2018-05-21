The Winona Post, a 24,000-circulation twice-weekly newspaper in beautiful Winona, Minn., seeks a reporter who wants to do it all — touch the hearts of readers with compelling features and human interest pieces, be a true government watchdog in a town that often needs one, and craft enterprising stories and series that help our community understand the issues we face.

The Winona Post is a family-owned, award-winning publication that, at a time when many news organizations are struggling, is growing and thriving. Winona is a mecca for outdoors enthusiasts and boasts an incredible arts scene, three colleges, and plenty of fun to experience and write about.

Applicants should have a degree in English, communications, journalism, or related experience. New graduates are welcome to apply. Please send a resume, cover letter and writing samples (it’s OK if they are not journalism pieces) to winpost@winonapost.com.