Looking to work in an award-winning, multi-media savvy and fun newsroom located in a growing community? The Brainerd Dispatch, located in the heart of Minnesota’s lakes region, has an opening in its newsroom for a reporter to cover the city of Brainerd and Brainerd School District, as well as other stories and features as assigned. The Brainerd lakes area is rich in recreation opportunities in a small-town atmosphere within a micropolitan setting. The team environment in the newsroom provides an opportunity to work on a variety of stories, explore important community topics and pursue enterprise features. This reporter will cultivate sources, produce stories quickly and accurately on deadline, take photos and produce videos, as well as engage with readers via social media.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Reporting on meetings of the city of Brainerd and Brainerd School District, on decisions and programs by various departments within each entity as well as writing in-depth features on functions and personalities within each government entity.

• Developing trusted sources within the city and school district, and the community at large.

• Writing stories on a variety of topics outside of the beat as assigned by editors. Rewriting news releases and other information as assigned.

• Covering a wide variety of topics on short notice, including breaking news.

• Copy editing as needed.

• Being attuned to local, regional and state issues.

• Performing other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:

• Strong content-gathering and presentation skills across all platforms.

• A positive attitude and a willingness to develop new approaches to

journalism.

• Strong communication, organizational and beat-building abilities.

• Ability to handle stress and work on deadline. Flexibility to work long or unpredictable hours without loss of quality. Work hours may include nights, weekends and holidays.

• Must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance.

• Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

• Minimum: College degree or equivalent experience; at least one year working experience in a daily or weekly newspaper.

• Preferred: Four-year degree or equivalent experience in above.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: June 6, 2018

Email resume, (no phone calls, please) a letter of interest and examples of journalism achievement to:

Matt Erickson

Editor

Brainerd Dispatch

506 James Street P.O. Box 974 – Brainerd MN, 56401

matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com