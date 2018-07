Writes stories based on digital analytics that are delivered to a targeted audience. Constantly moves from one story to the next and uses digital tools and analytics to produce the best work for our audience. Content will be used in both online and print production. Serves as a sounding board and resource to other members of a team to develop the most creative and appealing content for our audience.

More details and link to apply:

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2042004