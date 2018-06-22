Editor – The Post Review

Are you somebody who likes to share the stories that make a difference in a community? If so, the editor job at the North Branch Post Review may be just the right fit. We are looking for somebody with newspaper experience who welcomes the idea of covering a community through clear story telling.

The Post Review is part of Adams Publishing of East Central Minnesota. The editor will be based in our Cambridge office. The beat includes general reporting, county, school and city government news, features, religion, seniors and everything in between. The successful candidate will have a degree in journalism or related area, and experience reporting for a newspaper in an internship or professionally. Full-time with benefits, including 401(k).

E-mail resume, writing, editing and layout samples and letter of interest to keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com (Email is preferred – use Community Editor Application in the subject line.)