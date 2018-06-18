One of northern Minnesota’s top weekly newspapers is seeking a full-time editor/reporter who has experience and interest in serious, independent community journalism. We are family-owned and dedicated to quality newspaper publishing, located just minutes from the Boundary Waters in northeastern Minnesota. Community beat could include local government/politics, features, high school sports, outdoors, and investigative reporting. Job will also include page layout, photography, web and social media. Opportunity to move into management/ownership position for the right candidate. Join our small but dedicated crew covering life in the north country. Competitive salary and benefits. Send resume and clips to Marshall Helmberger, The Timberjay Newspaper, PO Box 636, Tower, MN 55790, or email to marshall@timberjay.com.