Located in the heart of lakes country, the Frazee-Vergas Forum and New York Mills Dispatch are seeking a full-time sales associate to join our sales staff. The ideal candidate will enjoy face-to-face interaction with individuals, be willing to cold-call, be organized, have excellent customer service and be a team player. Some sales experience in media or retail environment would be preferred but not required. We are a family-owned newspaper group and offer above average pay with high sales commission, as well as vacation and a flexible schedule. Must possess a valid driver’s license and have your own form of transportation.

For more information, or to apply, contact Chad Koenen at the Citizen’s Advocate by email at chad@henningadvocate.com by phone at (218) 548-5585 or by mail at PO Box 175, Henning, MN 56551. Position will remain open until filled.