News Reporter

The Journal, a 7-day, daily AM paper in New Ulm, MN, has an opening for a full-time reporter to cover education and general features. Opportunity for pagination work as well. College graduates encouraged to apply. Applicant must have strong reporting and writing skills, and an interest in community affairs. Experience with photography, video and page layout desirable. Position includes full benefits, health and 401K. Send cover letter and resume to Kevin Sweeney, Managing Editor, The Journal, ksweeney@nujournal.com.