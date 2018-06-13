NNA 2018 newspaper contest winners announced

Judging results have been processed and winners of the National Newspaper Association 2018 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been posted here.

Winners will be recognized at the awards breakfast held Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, during NNA’s 132nd Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Waterside Marriott, Norfolk, VA. Visit the NNA’s event’s webpage to register online for the convention at: www.nnaweb.org/convention.

There were 1,405 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 202 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,607 entries. A total of 478 awards were won by 115 member newspapers in 38 states.

Congratulations to the Minnesota Winners!

Dodge County Independent, Kasson

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson

Staples World, Staples

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie

Iowa had the most combined BNC/BNAC wins with 59, followed by California with 45 and Wyoming at 38.

Dodge County Independent, Kasson, MN FIRST PLACE, Best Photo Essay, Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Dodge County Independent, Kasson, MN SECOND PLACE, Best Breaking News Story, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, MN FIRST PLACE, Best Local News Coverage Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-5,999

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, MN SECOND PLACE, Best Editorial Page(s) Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 6,000

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, MN General Excellence, Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-5,999 Placement announced at convention!

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, MN SECOND PLACE, Best Feature Photo, Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-5,999

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, MN THIRD PLACE, Best Sports Section/Page Daily & Non-daily Division circ. 3000-9000

Staples World, Staples, MN HONORABLE MENTION, Best Feature Story, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 2,000

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, MN FIRST PLACE, Best Special News, Sports or Feature Section or Edition, Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, MN SECOND PLACE, Best Feature Story, Non-daily Division, circ. 2,000-3,999

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, MN THIRD PLACE, Best Headline Writing Daily & Non-daily Division

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, MN THIRD PLACE, Best Breaking News Story Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Lists of winners by categories and by newspaper are available on the Contests webpage at nnaweb.org/better-newspaper-contest. Winners will be recognized in a special contest PDF available online following the annual convention. Places won in General Excellence categories will be announced at the awards breakfast.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.