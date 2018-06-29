Public Information Editor – Forum Communications

This position is responsible for leading a team of individuals who assist with the intake and processing of public information for both print and digital audiences. Analyze various types of data for opportunities to write stories about trends and patterns across a variety of topics.

The Public Information Team would handle content such as births, bankruptcies, building permits, all briefs (news, faith, etc.), divorces, marriage licenses, court records, sports agate, Namedroppers, letters to the editor, etc. More details and link to apply: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2042028