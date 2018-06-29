Public Information Reporter – Forum Communications

This position will assist with the intake and processing of public information for both print and digital audiences. Analyze various types of data for opportunities to write stories about trends and patterns across a variety of topics. Produce engaging content in a specific content area for a targeted audience that may be used in both digital and print production. Serve as both a sounding board and resource to other members of the team to develop the most creative and appealing content for our audience.

The Public Information Team handles content such as births, bankruptcies, building permits, all briefs (news, faith, etc.), divorces, marriage licenses, court records, sports agate, Namedroppers, letters to the editor, etc.

More details and link to apply: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2042014