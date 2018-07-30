President & Executive Director Ohio News Media Association

The Ohio News Media Association seeks a chief executive to begin work in January 2019 as our current CEO transitions into retirement. The ONMA is a 501(c)6 trade association that represents local news media outlets across Ohio, including Ohio’s daily and weekly newspapers and more than 200 local news websites. The ONMA is dedicated to supporting strong local journalism and the media outlets that serve their communities, as we have done since 1933.

The executive director reports to ONMA’s Board of Trustees, oversees the parent trade association and three affiliated organizations and supervises a staff of seven in our Columbus office.

The ONMA carries out typical activities of trade associations with a strong focus on lobbying, government relations and legal hotline service. We focus on both the business interests of local media in Ohio as well as our leadership role with Ohio public officials on matters related to open government and transparency.

Ohio Newspaper Services (AdOhio) is a for-profit affiliate that specializes in digital and print advertising placement through custom and network advertising programs. By meeting client needs, AdOhio generates revenue for ONMA members, AdOhio itself and other media outlets across the country.

The Ohio News Media Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to serving our industry through member training, grant programs, our annual convention, scholarship programs and related activities. The Ohio Coalition for Open Government is a 501(c)3 non-profit affiliated with the Foundation to promote and support open government in Ohio, primarily through intervention in significant court cases and educational activities.

Experience and qualifications

First consideration will be given to candidates with strong backgrounds in local media, particularly those with demonstrated success in areas such as advertising, marketing, journalism and government relations. Candidates from other trade associations or backgrounds also will be considered.

Qualifications and desired experience are as follows:

A record of managerial success and strong team-building skills at an executive or department head level, ideally in a media-related organization.

A college degree, ideally in an area such as journalism, political science, advertising or marketing or equivalent work experience.

Demonstrated ability as a visionary leader and problem solver who will bring a passion for local journalism and the work of our members.

Strong communication skills including writing, public speaking, presentations and the best use of organizational communication tools such as email, websites and social media outlets.

Demonstrated ability to plan and execute successful revenue and expense budgets.

Experience as a board member, volunteer or staff member of a non-profit organization or trade association.

Salary will be competitive and commensurate with experience. Benefits include health, life and disability insurance and a defined contribution/profit-sharing retirement plan. The ONMA is an equal opportunity employer.

To learn more about our organizations, go to www.ohionews.org, www.adohio.net and www.ohioopengov.com.

Please submit application materials (email only) by Sept. 7, 2018, to Ron Waite, chair of the ONMA Search Committee and publisher of the Sandusky Register: ronwaite@tandemnetwork.com. Application materials should include a cover letter, resume and references. Supporting materials also may be attached.