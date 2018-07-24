RiverTown Multimedia (owned by Forum Communications Company) is accepting applications for a Regional Editor. This position will be responsible for planning, coordinating and guiding the news teams at multiple locations with an overall circulation of 33,000.

Responsibilities include:

Directs all activities of a department within the newsroom or the newsroom department.

Assists with the coordination and management of Editorial staff and news products.

Supervises employees within the department, establishes schedules, interviews, hires and trains.

Conducts performance reviews and assists with news budgets.

Assists in planning news coverage and making decisions about print and online content.

May direct major news breaking stories.

Reads and evaluates material submitted for publication.

Works with others to assign and ensure deadlines are met.

Meets with the news team to plan coverage and long-range news stories.

Other duties as assigned.

Position Requirements:

Must have a journalism degree, or equivalent experience, from a four-year college.

Must have one to three years of journalism experience at a newspaper.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Knowledge of supervisory rules and policies.

Knowledge of AP Style, the Freedom of Information Act and open meeting laws.

Exceptional strong communication and organizational skills.

Able to multitask and excel under intense deadline pressure in a rapidly changing environment.

Ability to effectively direct and present information to employees and management.

Ability to promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation.

Demonstrate a commitment to increase online reporting and grow digital audience.

Passionate approach to producing strong community journalism and incorporating enterprise reporting.

Follow best practices and ethics of responsible journalism.

Forum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,400 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

Please visit www.forumcomm.com/careers to apply.