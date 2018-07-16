The Echo Press, Alexandria, Minnesota, is hiring a full-time general assignment reporter. We are looking for someone who is curious and motivated to write engaging stories about issues affecting Douglas County.

The Echo Press has a daily digital following PLUS is an award-winning twice-weekly newspaper located in a beautiful lakes area known for tourism, a regional medical system, its school district and a strong manufacturing base.

The position offers flexible hours that include nights and weekends, and a healthy benefit package with PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and and a tight-knit team culture.

Responsibilities:

Cover relevant, newsworthy topics in the community as well as breaking news.

Play a key role in building our social media following.

Work in a team setting to create cohesive, dynamic story packages.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism/communications or equivalent combination of education and experience. Recent journalism graduates with internship or college newspaper experience are encouraged to apply

Excellent communication skills, and the ability to write accurate, clear and concise stories on deadline in a fast-paced environment.

Must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For more information contact Ross Evavold, Editor at revavold@echopress.com or call 320-763-3133 or if you are ready to apply go to www.forumcomm.com/careers