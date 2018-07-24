The Belle Plaine Herald is searching for an experienced reporter to cover news, sports and feature stories for a weekly newspaper.

The ideal applicant will have a degree in Journalism, English, or Communications and experience in newspaper reporting. Candidate should be proficient in InDesign and comfortable using social media.

Duties include: writing and photography for the weekly newspaper, website and special supplements.

Must be a team player with a solid work ethic and a flexible schedule.

Qualified candidates, should submit a cover letter, resume and writing samples to mail@bpherald.com be considered.