Reporter/Editor

The Baldwin Bulletin has an opening for a lead content generator. The newspaper, in its 144th year, has new owners. We are seeking an individual with the talent to discover and report the news of our communities. This full-time position involves attending and reporting on local events and personalities, coverage of local government and developing and coordinating coverage with freelance writers.

Familiarity with AP style, experience with photography, Adobe Photoshop and InDesign preferred. Benefit package includes health, dental, vision and life insurance.

Apply to Tom Stangl, Publisher; Baldwin Bulletin, 805 Main St., Baldwin, WI 54002. Email tstangl@theameryfreepress.com