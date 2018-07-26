VP of Newspaper Operations

Forum Communications Company is hiring a full-time Vice President of Newspaper Operations to lead the newspaper division of FCC to create an environment that fosters innovation and continuous improvement for both print and digital. Other job duties include financial review and bench-marking of newspaper operations, work with leadership and department managers to develop strategic and operational plans that will result in growth for both revenue and audience.

For more details and to apply, please visit: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2078025