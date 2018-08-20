Community Editor Wanted

Seeking journalist to help tell the stories that affect local people.

Can you write clearly and accurately? Do you have excellent grammar skills? Can you take digital photos? Can you manage multiple

priorities on tight deadlines?

The Dassel-Cokato Enterprise Dispatch is seeking a full-time community editor or staff reporter, depending on qualifications. Part-time hours

may also be an option.

The position involves working as part of a team that creates content for three weekly newspapers owned by Herald Journal Publishing, with a

primary focus on the Dassel-Cokato area.

Assignments will include feature stories, meeting and event coverage, news stories, copywriting, and more.

Strong writing skills, attention to detail, the ability to take digital photos, and reliable transportation are required. Online reporting and audience-building using social media also required. Must be able to work independently and meet deadlines.

Local community knowledge/involvement necessary. The ideal candidate will have a degree in journalism, English, or communications, and be

proficient in InDesign.

Send cover letter, resumé, and up to three writing samples to:

news@heraldjournal.com, attn: Ivan Raconteur, editor.