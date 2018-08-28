Executive Director, Nevada Press Association

The Nevada Press Association is seeking an executive director. The job involves overseeing revenue generation and advertising activities, lobbying on behalf of journalism and the newspaper industry, and other responsibilities of leading a 501(c)6 nonprofit association.

Candidates should have a strong background in advertising, journalism and government relations. The director reports to the NPA board.

The NPA is an equal opportunity employer. For more details on the association and position, go to nevadapress.com

Please submit a cover letter and resume to nevadapress@gmail.com.