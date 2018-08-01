Marketing Consultant

Marketing Consultant

By on August 1, 2018 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal is searching for an enthusiastic person who displays exceptional sales skills. This position has an established territory that has a lot of room for growth for the right person willing to make cold calls. Person who is hired will sell a daily newspaper, weekly newspaper, web advertising as well as a quarterly magazine.
The environment is fun and the staff is friendly, but must be able to deal with tight deadlines in a fast paced atmosphere.
Sales experience preferred. Computer skills would be helpful.
Position is base of $500 a week plus commission, with a guarantee on your commissions for the first 90 days. Full time, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. You may be asked occasionally to work past 5 pm and travel potential once or twice a year. Benefits include: vacation, sick leave, 401K, health insurance.
Email your resume to mitzi.moe@fergusfallsjournal.com or call 218-739-7019.