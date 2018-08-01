Marketing Consultant

The Fergus Falls Daily Journal is searching for an enthusiastic person who displays exceptional sales skills. This position has an established territory that has a lot of room for growth for the right person willing to make cold calls. Person who is hired will sell a daily newspaper, weekly newspaper, web advertising as well as a quarterly magazine.

The environment is fun and the staff is friendly, but must be able to deal with tight deadlines in a fast paced atmosphere.

Sales experience preferred. Computer skills would be helpful.

Position is base of $500 a week plus commission, with a guarantee on your commissions for the first 90 days. Full time, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. You may be asked occasionally to work past 5 pm and travel potential once or twice a year. Benefits include: vacation, sick leave, 401K, health insurance.

Email your resume to mitzi.moe@fergusfallsjournal.com or call 218-739-7019.