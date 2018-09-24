The Globe, a twice-weekly newspaper published in Worthington, Minn., is seeking a full-time reporter. Responsibilities associated with the job include:

* Coverage of city of Worthington and Worthington City Council. Develop relationships with city staff and elected officials.

* Coverage of Worthington and regional business/economic development issues.

* Writing stories as assigned for special sections; as well as general assignment stories as assigned.

* Coverage of occasional game stories and sports features, as well as assisting with roundups of area sports.

* Shooting video and photos for stories as assigned. A person with significant video shooting and editing will receive strong consideration.

* Knowledge of social media and the ability to promote our newspaper’s content on the web is also strongly desired.

* Prior experience with photography is also preferred.

* Must be available to work occasional nights and weekends, depending on scheduled meetings and events.

* Other duties as may be assigned by editor.

Candidates for the position must also have a driving record that is insurable by the company. Please send resumes and work samples to Ryan McGaughey, editor of the Globe, at rmcgaughey@dglobe.com.