Forum News Service is hiring a full-time Lakes Area Reporter to receive assignments and develop own ideas into relevant and well-written news, enterprise and features stories through research, interviews and reader engagement. The location for this position is flexible within our lakes area papers. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2133041
