Forum Communications Company is hiring a full-time Marketing Operations Manager to join our growing Digital Marketing team. As a Marketing Operations Manager, you will be responsible for managing our marketing automation flows and CRM database. The ideal candidate will have a passion for audience development and segmentation and a demonstrated ability to set up advanced marketing automation flows with events, triggers and actions. The Marketing Operations Manager maintains and evaluates marketing technology infrastructure and works closely with cross-functional departments to ensure marketing and business processes are running smoothly. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2125043