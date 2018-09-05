MN College Hockey reporter

Forum News Service is hiring a full-time reporter to cover MN College Hockey. This position will be based in the Minneapolis / St. Paul area and will provide multimedia coverage of Minnesota college hockey, with primary focus on the Minnesota Gophers and some coverage of St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Mankato. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2133101
