Forum News Service is hiring a full-time Outdoors Reporter to produce premium original outdoors content that can be displayed across all media distribution platforms. This will include video, visual still images, graphics and text, and must be content that engages the target audience. The location for this position is flexible. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2132962
