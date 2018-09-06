The Cannon Falls Beacon, a 5-generation family newspaper, is seeking a full-time sales associate to join our sales staff. The ideal candidate will enjoy face-to-face interaction with individuals, be willing to cold-call, be organized, have excellent customer service skills, and be a team player. Some sales experience in media or retail is preferred but not required; layout experience and proficiency in the Adobe Creative Suite is highly desired. The Beacon offers above-average pay with commission, as well as vacation, 401K, medical benefits, and a flexible schedule. The candidate must possess a valid driver’s license.

For more information or to apply, contact Mike Dalton at the Cannon Falls Beacon by email at mike@cannonfalls.com or at 800-263-3991.

The position will remain open until filled.