Forum News Service is hiring a full-time Sports Editor who will be responsible for strategic sports content and audience optimization, with a heavy emphasis on digital growth, for Forum Communications. The location for this position can be flexible within one of our company locations. For more information and to apply, please go to: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=2133069
