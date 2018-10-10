The Globe, located in Worthington, MN, is hiring a full-time Circulation Manager to effectively maximize newspaper sales and service performance. Other duties include:
- Responsible for the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of circulation staff.
- Effectively lead a carrier force to ensure efficient and timely delivery of the newspaper.
- Actively participate as part of the management team.
- Creating new, effective marketing programs as well as exceptional customer service, while focusing on subscriber retention.
- Ensure compliance with Independent Contractor agreements and insurance policies.
- Assist with delivery routes when needed.
- Develop a budget and strategic plans to meet department objectives to increase market share and monitor expenses.
Requirements:
- Strong customer service skills and ability to help relate to subscribers and carriers.
- Strong work ethic which reflects good management, communication and leadership skills.
- Experience with Google products preferred.
- Ability to work with a team of department heads dedicated to the success of the newspaper.
- Must be highly organized, a creative thinker and self-motivated.
- Must have the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance.
- Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.