The Globe, located in Worthington, MN, is hiring a full-time Circulation Manager to effectively maximize newspaper sales and service performance. Other duties include:

Responsible for the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of circulation staff.

Effectively lead a carrier force to ensure efficient and timely delivery of the newspaper.

Actively participate as part of the management team.

Creating new, effective marketing programs as well as exceptional customer service, while focusing on subscriber retention.

Ensure compliance with Independent Contractor agreements and insurance policies.

Assist with delivery routes when needed.

Develop a budget and strategic plans to meet department objectives to increase market share and monitor expenses.

Requirements: