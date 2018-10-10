Circulation Manager

Circulation Manager

By on October 10, 2018 in Jobs, Member Classifieds

The Globe, located in Worthington, MN, is hiring a full-time Circulation Manager to effectively maximize newspaper sales and service performance. Other duties include:

  • Responsible for the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of circulation staff.
  • Effectively lead a carrier force to ensure efficient and timely delivery of the newspaper.
  • Actively participate as part of the management team.
  • Creating new, effective marketing programs as well as exceptional customer service, while focusing on subscriber retention.
  • Ensure compliance with Independent Contractor agreements and insurance policies.
  • Assist with delivery routes when needed.
  • Develop a budget and strategic plans to meet department objectives to increase market share and monitor expenses.

Requirements:

  • Strong customer service skills and ability to help relate to subscribers and carriers.
  • Strong work ethic which reflects good management, communication and leadership skills.
  • Experience with Google products preferred.
  • Ability to work with a team of department heads dedicated to the success of the newspaper.
  • Must be highly organized, a creative thinker and self-motivated.
  • Must have the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance.
  • Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.
 To learn more about the position and apply, visit https://www.jobshq.com/job/818138/circulation-manager/.