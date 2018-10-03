Crow River Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in the central Minnesota, is looking for an experienced journalist to work in our Litchfield Independent Review office. The community editor works in collaboration with a seven-member news team in covering the communities we serve, including Litchfield and greater Meeker County, as well as Hutchinson and greater McLeod County. We publish weekly and twice-weekly newspapers and related publications. Our focus is on producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as the primary sources for local news and information.

The successful applicant will have strong journalism skills and be prepared to be a recognized leader in the newsroom. The community editor will direct news gathering and reporting for Litchfield Independent Review print and digital news products. Storytelling in print and online is a top priority, in addition to producing video and social media content. Our primary mission is to entertain, inform and grow our audience base. Involvement in the community is also expected through participation in civic organizations as well as visibility that the job naturally fosters.

Organization must be a strength. The community editor also is expected to be an agent of change, leading the news team in producing compelling content that is of great interest to our readers.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k), health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Send cover letter, resume and clips/story links to: Publisher Brent Schacherer at schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com.