Customer Service Specialist

Southwest News Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works and located in Savage, MN, is looking to hire a new member for our Fusion Team, which is committed to providing exceptional customer service to our clients and sales associates.

RESPONSIBILITIES/SKILLS REQUIRED/OVERVIEW

• Knowledge of Windows operating /Google docs systems

• Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, data entry

• Previous experience with InDesign is a plus

• Good written/oral communication skills & excellent phone etiquette

• Ability to learn new systems and techniques

• Exceptional attention to detail

• Handle customer communication, service-related calls

• Client proposal preparation

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team to accomplish goals

• Manage multiple projects and time effectively to meet deadlines

• Have a positive attitude that thrives in a team environment

• Other support duties as assigned or requested

This is a full-time position, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Great benefits package includes contribution toward health/life/dental/disability insurance options, PTO, paid holidays, 401k match program and comprehensive training.

Please send resume, cover letter and salary expectations to:

Laurie Hartmann

Email address: LHartmann@swnewsmedia.com

Our organization’s core values include Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance. If you share those values, we invite you to learn more about our company at www.bigfishworks.com. Our organization publishes 11 weekly and bi-weekly newspapers, and owns two commercial printing plants and operates a full-service digital agency, all within the great state of Minnesota.