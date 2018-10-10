General Assignment Reporter

Southwest Journal is seeking an experienced reporter with a passion for local and community news.

This reporter will join the small newsroom of a family-owned newspaper, which serves the residents of Southwest Minneapolis. Our publication covers city politics, parks, schools, and other local beats. You must be able to respond quickly to developing stories, be passionate about local news, and able to develop a list of strong local contacts.

Qualifications:

Minimum of three years of reporting experience.

A strong interest in community news is a must.

Must have great clips and recommendation from current (or previous) editor.

Minneapolis resident a plus, must live in Twin Cities metro area.

Hours: Full-time, with occasional nights and weekends.

Location: Our office in downtown Minneapolis.

If you’re interested, please send cover letter, resume, clips, and half a dozen story ideas. Email to careers@mnpubs.com.

EOE