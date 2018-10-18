Graphic Designer/Pagination

Southwest News Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works and located in Savage, MN, is looking to hire a new Graphic Design team member.

RESPONSIBILITIES/OVERVIEW

• Work with newspaper editors and other staff members to produce innovative, great print products

• Collaborate with editorial team members on design and final layout

• Design informational graphics to accompany content

• Process digital photographs for use in our print editions

• Finalize proof pages and prepare PDFs for printing

• High attention to detail and good problem-solving skills

• Helping all department members to ensure deadlines are met

• Develop new client proposals related to our sales product mix

• Create marketing materials related to special projects and sales initiatives

JOB REQUIREMENTS

• Previous experience in InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Microsoft Office Suite

• Design experience with print page layout

• Creativity that will draw readers into our story content

• Attention to detail and ability to take direction from team members

• Working in a deadline-driven environment that requires significant multi-tasking

• Teamwork! Teamwork! Teamwork!

This is a full-time position (30 hours or more per week), Monday through Friday, hours vary between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., depending upon workload and deadline schedule of newspapers and special products. Great benefits package includes contribution toward health/life/dental/disability insurance options, PTO, paid holidays, 401k match program and comprehensive training.

Office location: 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway, Savage, MN

Please send resume, cover letter and salary expectations to:

Laurie Hartmann

Email address: LHartmann@swnewsmedia.com

Our organization’s core values include Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance. If you share those values, we invite you to learn more about our company at www.bigfishworks.com. Our organization publishes 11 weekly and bi-weekly newspapers, and owns two commercial printing plants and operates a full-service digital agency, all within the great state of Minnesota.