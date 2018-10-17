The Perham Focus in Perham, MN is looking for a full-time motivated Multi-Media News Reporter to join our team. The desire to be part of a community newspaper, feature writing experience, the ability to shoot engaging photographs and video and strong organizational skills are preferred. The Focus serves the community with award-winning coverage, a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines. This position includes a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and more!

Responsibilities include:

Coverage of a variety of issues and events and people in the communities the newspapers serve.

Coverage of breaking news, including crimes, accidents and natural disasters. Must be able to independently cover breaking news, write the story immediately and get it online.

Taking photos that are of print quality to accompany stories, as well as shooting video to attach to the story online.

Writing stories as assigned for special sections; as well as general assignment stories as assigned.

Generating and pursuing story ideas from around the communities.

Regularly cover evening and weekend events/meetings.

Post to and update the newspapers’ websites.

Rewrite and edit press releases.

Qualifications include:

College education in mass communications/journalism preferred.

Excellent grammar, spelling and typing skills.

Ability to work well with others under pressure and deadlines.

Photography skills required and some experience with videography preferred.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen, interview and take accurate notes and write accurate, clear and concise stories in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.

Strong organizational skills, detail oriented and the ability to work well with others.

Must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the Company.

For more information, contact Publisher Jason Miller at jmiller@perhamfocus.com or (218) 346-5900. If you’re ready to apply, go to www.forumcomm.com/careers

Deadline: Friday, Nov. 2, 2018