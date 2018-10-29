Northstar Media is seeking an experienced Pressmen.

This position is responsible for helping with the operation of our 12 unit Goss Community printing press.

Qualified candidates should be able to work well with teams and have a minimum of 1 to 2 years experience in a commercial or newspaper printing environment.

Familiarity with color, registration and routine maintenance a must.

Duties will include making the press ready to print, running the press, cleaning, change overs, and routine press maintenance.

Benefits include: * Health Insurance * Paid Vacations * Paid Holidays * 401k Plan

Day shift – No nights or weekends.

Job Type: Full-time

Contact: Rick Berkner printing@northstarmedia.net