The West Central Tribune in Willmar, MN is looking for a full-time Production Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for directing and coordinating the production operations for the West Central Tribune.

This salaried position is eligible for full benefits, including health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as paid time off and 401k.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Manage and direct the day to day supervision of staff to include: recruitment, hiring and training.

Assigning and directing work along with reward and discipline issues.

Inspect and direct the upkeep and maintenance of Goss press and mailroom related equipment.

Coordinate staffing schedules for both day & night shifts.

Working with commercial print clients from CTP through distribution on a daily basis.

Build and maintain expense budgets for both press and mailroom.

Ability to communicate between all departments and commercial clients.

Maintain press reports, newsprint inventory.

Assure all safety regulations are followed and proper training is conducted to meet OSHA regulations.

Maintain regular and punctual attendance.

Other duties as assigned.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

High School diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three months related experience and or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Minimum of 4 years experience with press operations.

Knowledge of supervisory principles and practices.

Must be able to work under pressure to meet deadlines.

Problem solver/mechanically minded.

Must be a team player.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Occasionally required to lift and /or move up to 50 pounds.

Physical presence at company workplace required.

Forum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,400 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.

THIS POSITION IS CURRENTLY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS.

Contact: Steve Ammerman | sammermann@wctrib.com

Close Date: November 9, 2018