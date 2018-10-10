Senior Media Sales Consultant

The Post-Bulletin Company is searching for an experienced sales professional to join our team as an Advertising Media consultant in outside sales… Media experience is a plus, but not required. We are interested in someone who truly wants to be part of our media sales team and the Rochester community.

Along with a five-day a week newspaper, The Post-Bulletin has SE Minnesota’s number one news and information websites; 507 entertainment magazine; Radish healthy living magazine; Rochester Magazine; Haven home and living magazine; multiple digital advertising and marketing solutions including targeting, social media management, website construction, and display advertising on postbulletin.com; and event marketing opportunities.

THE JOB:

Manage an existing client base of accounts

Increase advertising revenue with existing and prospective clients.

Develop and present sales proposals for new and prospective clients

Successfully manage multiple priorities and projects simultaneously

Provide marketing solutions using the entire suite of print and digital products.

Network and promote a positive and consistent brand image on behalf of the company

Ongoing prioritization & reprioritization of work assignments, prospecting and account management, with a focus on those that achieve a profitable return on investment & reduce customer churn

Meet and exceed sales goals by maintaining and growing a book of business

SKILLS NEEDED:

A consistent successful sales track record with a stable employment history

Highly motivated, self-starting individual with initiative and drive to succeed

Eagerness to continually learn, and desire to constantly improve sales skills

Strong time management and follow up skills

Organized with an attention for detail

Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to build and deliver effective presentations

Strong networking and community involvement skills

When you communicate, people listen. And when you listen, people feel heard.

You’re a problem solver who thrives on challenges and can simplify the complex.

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS:

Competitive salary plus monthly commission program

Additional commission associated with specific projects, programs, and products

Mileage and approved expense reimbursement

Medical-dental-vision and life insurance, 401K, vacation and personal days are available.

Passion is everything. This is not just a job for a paycheck. Our employees are committed to our team, our industry and our company’s clients. We hire for attitude as well as aptitude and experience.

Basic operational knowledge and ability with digital software such as Microsoft Office Suite is required. A good driving record and valid Minnesota driver’s license, car insurance and authorization to work in the United States are required.

JOB TYPE: Full-time, Commission

SALARY: $45,000.00 to $60,000.00+ /year

TO APPLY: Please submit cover letter and resume to hr@postbulletin.com.