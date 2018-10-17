Sports Reporter

The Echo Press in Alexandria, Minnesota is looking for a full-time sportswriter to join our team. The Echo Press provides coverage of Douglas County sports with award-winning coverage and a strong online presence.

The position offers flexible hours that include nights and weekends, and a healthy benefit package with PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and a tight-knit team culture.

Responsibilities include:

· Build a rapport with sources on assigned beats to develop stories and story ideas.

· Cover sporting events, write stories, take photographs and video and post to our website the night of events.

· Manage content submitted by individuals and groups. Prepare this content for publication on our website and in our print editions.

· Collaborates with others in the newsroom on content and contributes to relevant social media accounts.

Qualifications include:

· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Excellent communication, organizational and social skills, and the ability to write accurate, clear and concise stories on deadline and under pressure.

· Must have valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For more information contact Ross Evavold, Editor at revavold@echopress.com or call 320-763-1211 or to apply visit www.forumcomm.com/careers

Deadline: Friday, Oct. 26, 2018