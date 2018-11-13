ABC Newspapers (Adams Publishing of East Central Minnesota) has an opening for a community editor/reporter. The position will be based in our Coon Rapids office.

The beat includes general reporting, school and local government news, features and business news for the Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life. The job also includes photography, page layout and other duties as assigned. The successful candidate will have a degree in journalism or related area and experience reporting for a newspaper in an internship or professionally. Entry level, full-time with benefits, including 401(k).

Email resume, writing and layout samples and letter of interest to jonathan.young@ecm-inc.com (use Community Editor Application in the subject line).