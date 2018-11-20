Litchfield Independent Review is looking for a journalist to work in collaboration with a seven-member news team covering the communities served by the Independent Review and our sister newspaper, the Hutchinson Leader. Our focus is on producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as the primary sources for local news and information.

The successful applicant will make storytelling in print and online a top priority, in addition to producing video and photography. Knowing the basics of writing, editing and photo journalism is important. Our primary mission is to inform, entertain and grow our audience base.

The Independent Review is an affiliate of Big Fish Works, and is an award-winning news organization located 70 miles west of the Twin Cities.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k), health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Send resume and clips to Publisher Brent Schacherer at schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com, or Independent Review, 217 Sibley Ave. N., Litchfield, MN 55355.