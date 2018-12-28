Advertising Sales Executive

Looking for a career-minded individual who is passionate about building a satisfying career that rewards hard work and top sales achievement. Successful candidate will establish and maintain long-term relationships with key decision-makers, followed by a proactive approach in anticipating client needs. Expectations are:
*Championing our suite of print and digital products to grow revenue and client count
*Exceptional negotiation and closing proficiency
*Excellent leadership and communication skills
*Proficiency at heavy prospecting and developing client relationships
*Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and familiar with PC-based software
*Exhibits energetic qualities that instill confidence with clients
*Trustworthy problem-solver who acts with integrity
*Image builder for our organization in the communities we serve.
*Requires valid driver’s license and reliable personal transportation
Job Type: Full-time
Contact: Laurie Hartmann – lhartmann@swpub.com