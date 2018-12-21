Historic Alabama Weekly for sale

Historic Alabama weekly editor with international legacy needs a buyer.

Will sell, lease, or provide earn out for new owner. Legal ads gross over $350,000 annually. Competent ad/marketing person can easily triple that in retail ads. Only two hours from beaches, deep sea fishing, but in the heart of river fishing, deer hunting, turkey, wild boar hunting in Alabama’s Tombigbee River basin. Just hour and a half from Alabama football, two and a half hours from Auburn football. Linden is small town where all races barbecue, fish, hunt, and play together.

Call Goodloe Sutton now at 334-813-7224 for your best opportunity.