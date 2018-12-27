Looking to work in an award-winning, multi-media savvy and fun newsroom located in a growing community? The Brainerd Dispatch, located in the heart of Minnesota’s lakes region, has an opening for a sports reporter to cover area high school and college athletes. The Brainerd lakes area is rich in recreation opportunities in a small-town atmosphere within a micropolitan setting. The team environment in the newsroom provides an opportunity to work on a variety of stories, explore important community topics and pursue enterprise features. This reporter will cultivate sources, produce stories quickly and accurately on deadline, take photos and produce videos, as well as engage with readers via social media.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Using interview, observation and research to gather and accurately relay engaging stories in a timely manner.

• Working independently and with editors to identify and produce watchdog journalism and storytelling opportunities.

• Writing according to editorial style and format standards, both for print newspaper and online.

• Building a rapport with sources in the community and on a beat to develop people-driven stories.

• Collaborating with the newsroom’s visual team to ensure stories are presented in the best way possible.

• Being attuned to local, regional and state issues.

• Covering 12 area high schools and one community college.

• Copy edit when necessary.

• Writes area male and female athlete of week stories during school year

• Writing and compiling all-area football, volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball teams and stories

• Rotate Sunday shifts with sports editor

• Performing other duties as assigned

to Apply: visit www.jobshq.com/employer/3471/forum-communications-company and select the desired position. Application deadline 12/27/2018