Business Reporter – Residential Real Estate/Homebuilding/Transportation

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is looking for a reporter who can marry strong traditional journalism skills – source building, sharp news judgment, interviewing prowess, strong analytical and investigative reporting, clear writing, document use – with online and social media know-how. Whatever the platform, this reporter will produce content that is accompanied by perspective and context for an elite audience of business owners, executives and professionals in one of the nation’s most vibrant business communities.

Specifically, this reporter will cover residential real estate, homebuilding and transportation in the Twin Cities — producing everything from scoops about significant developments and transactions to sophisticated analysis of the issues that affect those markets. The transportation beat will strive for market-leading coverage of the $2 billion expansion of the Twin Cities’ light rail network, including a combination of breaking news and insightful analysis, as well as other high-interest transportation business news.

Duties

A Business Journal reporter is competitive, collaborative and curious. He or she is expected to contribute both short- and long-form stories to our news products online, in email, on mobile and in print. Specifically, reporters are expected to own every important story on their beat(s); use networking events, social media platforms and other community-building outlets to expand and fortify their source base and audience; work collaboratively with other newsroom staffers to maximize impact and accessibility of stories reported; and meet or exceed goals related to audience engagement. Also, scoops matter. A lot.

Skills

• Proven excellence in reporting and writing

• Desire and ability to break news and to identify newsworthy events and sources

• Strong analytical and investigative-interviewing skills

• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively

• Ability to relate comfortably to a wide range of people, in person, on the phone and online

• A clear drive to develop sources and build audience

• Solid understanding of news writing, journalistic ethics and story structure.

• Ability to leverage relationships with sources to deliver content that differentiates the organization from competitors.

• Multimedia skills, including video, photos, broadcast, on-camera, helpful.

Experience

• Minimum of 5 years of reporting experience.

• Proven experience building, maintaining and engaging an active audience.

• Proven experience building and maintaining a strong source base.

• Knowledge of business principles essential.

• Twin Cities’ community experience a plus.

Education

B.A. journalism or equivalent work experience

To apply, email a resume, snappy cover letter and links to clips that best show enterprise and scoops reporting to Editor Dirk DeYoung, ddeyoung@bizjournals.com

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and its 40+ sister publications are part of American City Business Journals, the No. 1 source for local business news in the nation. We publish daily online, weekly in print and deliver multiple daily email products, as well as host monthly events attended by hundreds of business executives.

