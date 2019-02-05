The Knoxville Journal-Express and Pella Chronicle are seeking an Editor.

The Knoxville Journal-Express and the Pella Chronicle, award-winning weekly newspapers covering Marion County, Iowa, have an immediate opening for an editor. We’re looking for someone with a passion for community journalism who is ready to showcase our communities with their reporting and writing. The editor will cover a variety of topics for the two newspapers, including business news, features, breaking news and major enterprise projects. The successful candidate also will excel at generating story ideas, writing columns, editing copy, taking photographs and updating websites and social media. This is an excellent opportunity for a journalist looking to gain experience in weekly newspapers. A journalism degree is preferred.

We offer a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(K) plan.

Send resume, cover letter and six clips to Becky Maxwell publisher@journalexpress.com