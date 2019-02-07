Full-time Advertising Sales Representative

Sauk Rapids/Foley area. Star Publications

This full-time position includes visiting accounts located in communities in central Minnesota to sell advertising to help businesses grow their revenue. We provide a company car, cell phone, expenses, profit sharing, health insurance and paid vacation.

We are a growing company with plenty of opportunity to grow your career. Experience is preferred but we will train applicants that show aptitude and have a great attitude.

Please submit resume to:

missy@saukherald.com