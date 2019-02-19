Instructor or Assistant Professor – University of Minnesota Duluth

The journalism program at the University of Minnesota Duluth in the Department of Communication seeks to hire a full-time faculty member to teach journalism and other courses related to the applicant’s training and expertise. The nine-month appointment begins August 19, 2019, with the possibility of a multi-year contract. Preferred candidates can teach journalism courses across the curriculum, including, but not limited to, media production, design across platforms, and data journalism.

Required Qualifications:

MA, MS, or terminal degree in Journalism, Mass Communication, Media Studies or related field from a regionally accredited institution. Two years of teaching at the collegiate level. Evidence of strong written communication skills and the ability to work with diverse groups.

Preferred Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Journalism, Mass Communication, Media Studies or related field from a regionally accredited institution. Two years of teaching at the collegiate level. Evidence of strong written communication skills and the ability to work with diverse groups.

The search committee will begin reviewing applications on March 18, 2019.

The search could add up to two instructors and/or assistant professors to teach on a full-time or part-time basis. Applicants would be added to the Department of Communication’s hiring pool.

More information.

Follow this link to apply and for more information: https://hr.myu.umn.edu/jobs/ext/328792