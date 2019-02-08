Echo Press Newspapers, Alexandria, Minnesota, is looking for a full-time motivated multi-media reporter
to be a part of our award-winning newsroom!
Alexandria is ranked as the top small city or “micropolitan” in the state for new and expanding
facilities.The community is known for its year-round recreational fun at the lakes, trails, museums and arts/
theatre facilities, its bustling downtown and various festivals, as well as its small-town feel with successful
schools and health facilities.
As a reporter with the Echo Press, you will cover a variety of stories and will be asked to tell them
through strong writing, strong photography and, when possible, video.
The Echo Press is a twice-weekly newspaper that provides its community with award-winning
coverage, a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines. This position includes a healthy
benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and most importantly a dedicated staff!
Excellent communication and social skills are required. In addition, qualified applicants must have a
valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.
Apply at: www.forumcomm.com/careers or contact Editor Ross Evavold
at revavold@echopress.com or 320-763-3133.
close date: February 15, 2019
