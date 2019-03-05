The Marshall Independent, a six-day-a-week publication, is hiring an advertising sales manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for overall management of the advertising department while serving as an integral part of the newspaper’s leadership team.

Duties include:

– Training and supporting sales representatives;

– Establishing monthly, quarterly and annual sales goals for reps and department, and following through to make sure they are met;

– Assisting reps in developing and selling print and digital sales campaigns to advertisers;

– Selling to a small client list;

– Working with the publisher to develop new revenue ideas to promote growth in the newspaper;

– Completing administrative tasks and reports as required by corporate office.

This position includes a generous salary as well as commission opportunities, along with health, dental, vision and life insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, and a 401K match.

The Marshall Independent is owned by Ogden Newspapers, a growing, three-generation owned newspaper company based out of Wheeling, WV. Anyone interested in applying for this position should send a resume and cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate to the Publisher, Gregory Orear, at gorear@marshallindependent.com