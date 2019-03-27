Do you have a passion for community news? The Marshall Independent in Marshall, Minn., is seeking an energetic news reporter with strong people skills and an ability to work independently, as well with a team. Located in southwest Minnesota, the Independent covers four counties and a four-year university. Ideal candidates will have excellent writing and photography skills and posting updates and videos to social media sites will be second nature. A journalism or related degree is preferred but not required. But the applicant should have strong organizational skills and a passion for all things news and storytelling. You must have a vehicle and be able to work nights and occasional weekends. This position comes with benefits, including medical, dental, 401(k) plan and paid time off. Please send samples of your work and a cover letter and/or a resume to Editor Mike Lamb at mlamb@marshallindependent.com