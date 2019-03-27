Do you have a passion for news and sports photography? The Marshall Independent in Marshall, Minn., is seeking an energetic photographer with strong people skills and an ability to work independently, as well with a team. Located in the southwest Minnesota, the Independent covers four counties and a four-year university. Ideal candidates will have excellent photography and writing skills and posting updates and videos to social media sites will be second nature to them. A journalism or related degree is preferred but not required. However, the applicant should have photography experience that includes news and sports. This position will require some writing of stories. You must have a vehicle and be able to work nights and weekends. This position comes with benefits, including medical, dental, 401(k) plan and paid time off. Please send samples of your work and a cover letter and/or a resume to Editor Mike Lamb at mlamb@marshallindependent.com