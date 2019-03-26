Echo Press Newspapers, Alexandria, Minnesota, is looking for a full-time general assignment reporter to be a part of our award-winning newsroom.

Alexandria is ranked as the top small city or “micropolitan” in the state for new and expanding facilities. The community is known for its year-round recreational fun at the lakes, trails, museums and arts/theatre facilities, its bustling downtown and various festivals, as well as its small-town feel with successful schools and health facilities.

As a reporter with the Echo Press, you will cover a variety of stories and will be asked to tell them through engaging writing, photography and, when possible, video.

The Echo Press is a twice-weekly newspaper that provides its community with award-winning coverage, a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines. This position includes a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and most importantly a dedicated staff!

Excellent communication skills required as well as the ability to write with confidence on multiple topics. Qualified applicants must have a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Apply at: www.forumcomm.com/careers or contact Editor Ross Evavold at revavold@echopress.com or 320-763-3133.

Deadline: April 5, 2019